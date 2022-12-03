WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds

We are hitting a wet pattern to begin December. Temps will fall all day and rain returns to the forecast and is forecast to continue through at least Thursday. Localized flooding may be a problem later next week.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.