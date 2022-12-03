WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds

We are hitting a wet pattern to begin December. Temps will fall all day and rain returns to the forecast and is forecast to continue through at least Thursday. Localized flooding may be a problem later next week.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.