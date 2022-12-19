WEATHER 12-19-20.2022 Clouds Give Way To Sun

Going to be a couple of decent winter weather days, but we are watching for big changes including rain, icy roads, and snow followed by bitter cold temps for your Christmas weekend. So this forecast will seem almost enjoyable compared to the things to come.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East-northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. East-northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming east-northeast around 5 mph.