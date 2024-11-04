Weather 11-4-7-2024– Windy,Rain Moves In

Get to the polls early on Tuesday if you want to stay dry. The rain will come later Tuesday and much-needed drought relief will continue through the weekend.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

