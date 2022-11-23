WEATHER 11-23,2022 Clouds Move In, Wet Turkey Day

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

We will see warm temps today , but, the sun will give way to clouds as a pre-cursor to a rainy holiday. We will know more about timing this afternoon, but, if you have travel plans it looks like it will be around mid-day right now before we worry about roads getting to wet.

The good news these mild Fall temps will remain, but, the winds will pick up. It may be Sunday before we see the sun again.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for today:

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

 

 

