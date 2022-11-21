WEATHER 11-21,2022 Warm Up Begins

After a week of colder than normal temps and wind chills, we begin to see a warm-up and some pretty nice weather for this time of year move in.

For those wondering about holiday travel, Doesn’t look to bad right now with warm temps and some scattered showers in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. We will update as we get closer.

As for today….

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind around 5 mph.