WEATHER 11-16,2022 Cold With A Chance of Flurries

Cold settles in and a mix of flurries is in the forecast tonight. We won’t see temp start to warm up until next week, but after today at least the sun will shine.
Wednesday
Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of sprinkles, mixing with flurries after 7 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.