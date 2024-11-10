Weather 11-10-2024 Rainy with Storms

Some storms could be strong today with winds being the main concern.
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
