WEATHER 10-28-20,2022 Wet Weekend

A Look At this weekend's Football Weather.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Showers. High near 67. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.