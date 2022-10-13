Thursday, October 13, 2022
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER 10-13,2022 Windy

By Clark Shelton
We are looking at windy days and cool nights until this weekend. The weekend will bring us a brief warm-up followed by a major cool-down. These next few days would be well spent getting bulbs in the ground as the first freeze of the year and widespread frost is forecast for next week.

The extended shows Fall settling in nicely by next week in the long term forecast.

As for your Thursday:

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

 

