Weather 1-23-24-2025 Warm-up coming

It’s a decent day today, and then another blast of cold air will lead to a big warm-up this weekend into next week with more moderate winter temperatures on the horizon into next week and beyond. The long-term shows the warming trend continuing through the end of the month.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Thursday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
