WEATHER 1-23-24,2023 Winds, Rain, Flurries On The Way

Enjoy today and Tuesday, because everything changes tomorrow night through Friday. Looking ahead winds pick up Tuesday evening with even stronger winds kicking in Wednesday. Thursday we could see some snow flurries. As of right now, no accumulation is expected, but, we will monitor.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Brief light snow and flurries are possible in the Upper Cumberland early this morning, but little or no snow accumulation is expected. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An intense area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds to all of Middle Tennessee from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. These winds could blow down a few trees and power lines, as well as cause isolated power outages. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued later today or tonight. Occasional light rain showers mixed with light snow showers will be possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Light snow accumulations are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere as temperatures will remain near or above freezing.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.