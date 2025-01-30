Weather 1-20-2-2-2025 Rain then Taste of Spring

Rain moves in Thursday and is out of here by day’s end Friday. Rain amounts predicted around 1″-2″ and localized flooding is possible. Temperatures will remain on the warm side and by Sunday it will feel more like Spring than winter.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers. Low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
