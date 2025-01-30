Weather 1-20-2-2-2025 Rain then Taste of Spring

Rain moves in Thursday and is out of here by day’s end Friday. Rain amounts predicted around 1″-2″ and localized flooding is possible. Temperatures will remain on the warm side and by Sunday it will feel more like Spring than winter.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.