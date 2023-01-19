WEATHER 1-19,2023 Windy and Turning Colder

A warm, but very windy start to the day will see falling temperatures to a more seasonal level than they have been. A look ahead to the weekend shows some sun before a wet and cold forecast rolls in.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.