WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.