Ways to Support Smyrna High Student Who Lost Her Legs in a St. Louis Accident

A Smyrna High school student was involved in a crash on February 18, 2023, that caused her to have both of her legs amputated.

Janae Edmondson, 16, was walking to her hotel with her family after they left a volleyball event in St. Louis when a driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car.

A GoFundMe account has been created by the volleyball community to help the Edmondson family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

Janae’s GoFundMe has reached over $663,000.

Other ways to support include:

Purchasing a ‘Pray for Janae’ t-shirt, which is $12, or a wristband for $5. The items can be picked up at Smyrna High School starting next week. On March 4th, the high school will have a drive-through for supporters to pick up their items.

Cash and check donations will be accepted at the school during school hours or on March 4th 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, visit here.