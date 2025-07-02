Wawa Set to Break Ground in Murfreesboro

Wawa is officially bringing its popular convenience store and gas station concept to Murfreesboro. The company has announced plans for a new location, marking its continued expansion into Middle Tennessee.

Known for its fresh made-to-order hoagies, coffee, and wide selection of grab-and-go items, Wawa has been steadily growing across the Southeast. The Murfreesboro store will give local residents a new option for quick meals and fuel stops.

Details:

Tuesday, August 12, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Groundbreaking Ceremony and Coming Soon Sign Unveiling

5109 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Construction timelines and an opening date have not yet been released, but the project highlights Murfreesboro’s ongoing commercial growth and the region’s appeal to major national brands.

As Wawa prepares for this exciting milestone, the convenience retailer invites excited Tennessee friends and neighbors to share their favorite Wawa memories for a chance to attend the event as a VIP Customer. To sign up and share a story, visit: wawa.com/iframe/form/tennessee-events

“Whenever we enter a new market, we want to get to know our new communities long before our doors open,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. “During our Community Partnership event and Groundbreakings, we will provide an update on this phase of our Tennessee expansion and have the chance to meet many of our new friends and neighbors. We are excited to share the Wawa story, plans for growth in Tennessee, and our commitment to partnering with and supporting local nonprofit organizations that make a difference in their local communities.”

Wawa’s move into Tennessee is also expected to bring thousands of new jobs, offering residents the chance to join an employee-focused, associate-owned company where team members collectively hold 39% ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. More information on careers with Wawa can be found on the company’s website.

