Watertown Man Receives 475-year Prison Sentence for Child Rape Charges

[LEBANON, TN]- A local man that was convicted for child rape charges nearly six months ago was handed down a sentence yesterday to serve 475 years in prison by Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane. Brian Gadbois, of Watertown, was convicted last summer for 10 counts of child rape, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of indecent exposure and three counts of aggravated assault.

A thorough investigation was conducted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division led by Detective Jennifer Edwards. “Sheriff Robert Bryan’s team produced a first-class investigation that left no doubt in the minds of jurors and the judge of exactly the acts that this defendant was guilty of committing,” stated District 15 Attorney General Jason Lawson.

Sheriff Bryan noted how important it was for justice to be served for the victims that were involved. “These are very disturbing cases to not only work, but also for the victims involved. Our investigators worked very closely with General Lawson and his staff to hold this perpetrator accountable for the acts he committed. Everyone from the Criminal Investigations Division to the prosecutors worked tirelessly on this case, and justice was served.”

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office