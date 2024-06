Water Treatment Plant Begins Annual Unidirectional Flushing Project

Inframark has begun unidirectional flushing in La Vergne. Unidirectional flushing is an annual practice by the water treatment plant that is used to improve and maintain high-quality drinking water.

The flushing occurs Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will continue for several months. The city will make efforts to post to its Facebook page regularly with a list of the streets expected to be flushed by the water treatment plant during that week. Any streets that crews are not able to get to during the work week will be pushed to the following week.

Sediments and mineral deposits in the pipes can discolor drinking water. The high-speed water flows used in unidirectional flushing is an efficient and cost-effective way to remove sediments and deposits from the pipes and prevent potential water quality issues.

While crews have hydrants open, residents may notice water running down the road to a nearby storm drain and the water may be very cloudy or discolored. This is normal and will reverse itself after the flushing is complete.

If you have any questions or need to report concerns, please call the water plant at 615-793-6536. The project is expected to run through October.

