Water Line Replacement Causing Detours in La Vergne Community

The City of La Vergne water department is busy replacing a line that’s had maintenance issues over the last several years, causing detours in a busy La Vergne community. The 6” line is in the area of Cedar Park Circle near Lake Forest Park.

“It will be difficult to determine how long the repairs will take because we normally would contract out this type of work,” says Utilities Manager Michael Dietz. “I hope to have phase one, which runs from Holland Ridge Drive to CY Young Cove, completed within three to six months.”

Detours are in place for those who live in the area or want to visit Lake Forest Park. The water department will be trying to limit the detours to smaller sections as they move down the street to complete the replacement.