Watch NES Press Conference Live at 2:30 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is hosting a press conference at 2:30 PM on January 29, 2026, to provide an update on restoration efforts following widespread outage events that occurred across the utility’s service area following historic winter storm Fern.
Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO of NES, and Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer at NES, will provide the latest information regarding the utility’s progress on restoring power to customers.
WHO: Nashville Electric Service
Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO
Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer
