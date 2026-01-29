Watch NES Press Conference Live at 2:30 PM

Thursday, January 29, 2026
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is hosting a press conference at 2:30 PM on January 29, 2026, to provide an update on restoration efforts following widespread outage events that occurred across the utility’s service area following historic winter storm Fern.

NES YouTube Page

Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO of NES, and Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer at NES, will provide the latest information regarding the utility’s progress on restoring power to customers.

WHO: Nashville Electric Service
Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO
Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer

