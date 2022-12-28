Watch Amy Grant Celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors Event

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts includes Amy Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Grant joins other honorees George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and U2. You can watch the event on December 28th at 8 pm Eastern on PBS.

PERFORMANCES AND TRIBUTES FROM: The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby & Amanda Shires, accompanied by Jason Isbell), Sheryl Crow, BeBe & CeCe Winans & Michael W. Smith, with special appearances by Katie Couric, Cheetah Rivera, and video narration by Lauren Daigle.

Watch Amy Grant’s reaction to being honored below.