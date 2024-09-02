Warren Hayes Band to Perform at The Ryman

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes will release his new solo album, Million Voices Whisper, this fall.

In support, his Warren Haynes Band will hit the road on a 16-date fall headlining tour that stops locally in Nashville on Saturday, October 5 at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets and various VIP packages are on sale now at www.warrenhaynes.net.

Due out November 1st, Haynes produced Million Voices Whisper (Fantasy Records) and marks his first solo album in almost a decade and the fourth solo collection in Warren’s esteemed career catalog. With the album’s official announcement, Haynes released the first single “This Life As We Know It.” The new song is Warren’s universal message for embracing the positivity of change and looking forward through a new lens – one that starts within. Million Voices Whisper will be released digitally and on CD and vinyl. Vinyl will ship on November 15th. A deluxe CD version will also be available including four bonus songs.

Accompanying Haynes (vocals, guitar) for the new all-star lineup of the band, both on tour and on the forthcoming album, is longtime friend and famed keyboardist John Medeski (most notably known as one-third of the groundbreaking trio Medeski, Martin & Wood), Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, veteran WHB member and two-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Terence Higgins, recognized for his work with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ani DiFranco and others, and the venerable Greg Osby on sax. The Warren Haynes Band made their live debut this summer on a European tour and a 7-show run directly supporting Slash on the West Coast dates of his blues-infused S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, which received critical acclaim and saw Slash join the WHB for an impressive take on the Haynes classic “Soulshine” at various shows.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email