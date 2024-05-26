Warner Music Nashville Heats Up CMA Fest with First-Ever Barstool Nashville Partnership

Warner Music Nashville is making waves at this year’s CMA Fest with Heatwave House; a first-of-its-kind, all-day concert event partnership with Barstool Nashville and hosted by Barstool Backstage’s Colin and Dante.

Taking place on Thursday, June 6, the lineup will include performances by William Beckmann, Tyler Braden, The Castellows, Dasha, Braxton Keith, Chase Matthew, Drew Parker, Matt Schuster and a very special surprise guest to be announced later.

Sponsored by Mad Rabbit Tattoo, BeatBox, Don Londrés Tequila, and Monster Energy, the event is free for the public and features a set from their favorite artists, curated refreshments for all ages and 21+, and even fresh ink and tattoo care products. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. CT on June 6 and performances run through 7:30 p.m. CT.

Warner Music Nashville artists will appear across multiple CMA Fest stages next month from the Chevy Vibes Stage to Nissan Stadium. To find out where and when you can catch your favorite artist, check out the official CMA Fest schedule HERE.

