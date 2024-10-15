Wanted Teen Arrested After Crash, Knife Threat Following Traffic Stop

October 14, 2024 – On Monday afternoon, 18-year-old Santos Velasquez, of Nashville, was apprehended following a dangerous incident that began with an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 40 and escalated into a series of crimes. Velasquez, who was out on bond for serial burglary and evading arrest in Nashville, and wanted out of Rutherford County for multiple violent offenses, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual battery, was taken into custody after a crash and foot chase.

Around 5:00 p.m., Velasquez passed a Mt. Juliet officer on Interstate 40 East near the 224-mile-marker at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer did not initiate a chase due to safety concerns, but moments later, dispatch received a report of a crash near the 227-mile marker on I-40 East. Velasquez had sideswiped a truck and trailer, causing his vehicle to lose control and crash into the grass median.

While officers were responding to the crash, it was reported that Velasquez threatened a bystander with a knife as he ran away through a parking lot along Belinda Parkway. Mt. Juliet officers quickly responded, setting up a containment zone in the area. Velasquez was soon spotted running through the Meridian Apartments, where officers apprehended him after a foot chase.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Gallatin was found unharmed in the crashed vehicle and cooperated with officers.

Further investigation revealed that Velasquez was wanted in Rutherford County on serious charges, including 1 count of Aggravated Sexual Battery, 1 count of Aggravated Kidnapping, 2 counts of Aggravated Stalking, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, and 2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Velasquez has been booked into the Wilson County Jail and now faces numerous additional charges, including:

Felony Evading

Misdemeanor Evading

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Child Endangerment

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child

Leaving the Scene of a Crash

Aggravated Assault

Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License

The Department is thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident and commends the swift and coordinated efforts of our officers, emergency communication dispatchers, and witnesses in bringing this dangerous individual into custody.

Previous Nashville incident involving Velasquez: MNPD Media Release – Serial Commercial Burglary Suspect Arrested Wednesday, Additional Charges Anticipated

Source: Mt Juliet Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email