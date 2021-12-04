“The holidays are a magical time of year for children and families,” says Child Advocacy Center director Sharon De Boer. “Sadly, for many of the families served by the Child Advocacy Center, the joy of the season is overshadowed by the emotional and financial toll of child abuse. Every year parents and grandparents call us in tears because they don’t know how they will provide gifts and food for their children who still believe in Santa.”

Here’s where you come in!

If your family, business, church, or civic organization is looking for a way to help others this holiday season, please consider becoming a Secret Santa to a needy family. It will warm your heart and enrich your holidays in ways you cannot imagine.

3 Ways to Get Involved this Holiday Season:

Become a Secret Santa to a needy family. The CAC will provide you with the family’s wish list and you shop for Christmas gifts and provide gift cards for food.

Become a Secret Santa to a needy family by providing gift cards for the family to purchase Christmas gifts and food. This is a great option if you don’t have time to shop.

Become a Secret Santa to the CAC this holiday season by making a contribution to our building fund.

It is a simple process to get involved. Just click the Secret Santa link to get started: https://cacrutherford.org/secret-santa

Here’s Where You Send Your Secret Santa Form!

Rutherford County

Mail: 1040 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Fax: (615) 867-9585

Email: [email protected] or

Call: (615) 867-9000

Cannon County

Mail: 214 West Water Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Fax: (615) 563-9916

Email: [email protected] or

Call: (615) 563-9915

The Child Advocacy Center is a 501c3 non-profit agency and your contribution is tax deductible.