Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.

Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft under $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and evading arrest. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) also has seven active warrants on Hairston.

The preliminary investigation shows, a MNPD lieutenant contacted a MPD Criminal Investigations Division detective about the stolen 2022 Ford Bronco. The owner was using GPS tracking and found his Bronco in Murfreesboro around 9:11 a.m. A MNPD AirOne helicopter pilot located the stolen SUV at an apartment complex on Brown Dr. in Murfreesboro and kept a visual until MPD officers arrived. The driver jumped out of the Bronco and lead police on a foot chase. MPD officers, with assistance from Middle Tennessee State University Police, took the man into custody at 9:36 a.m. on Old Lascassas Pike.

While running from officers, the man tossed a handgun. It turned out to be stolen.

Hairston requested medical care. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics evaluated him at the scene and then took him to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Hairston was treated and released from the hospital.

Hairston is being held on $35,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Dec. 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

The SUV was released to the owner.

