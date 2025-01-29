Wanted KY Man Located With Drugs in Murfreesboro

January 29, 2025 – MPD Real Time Crime Center License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras led to the arrest of a wanted man out of Kentucky.

The LPR alerted officers to the vehicle, who quickly located it at Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Antonio Boyce was wanted on outstanding warrants for theft of property in Kentucky. Cocaine and marijuana were seized from the car.

Boyce was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant and is in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $70,000, but he is being held without bond for Davies County, Kentucky.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

