Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Joshua Jaco.

Jaco, a convicted felon, is wanted for 2-counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, stemming from a 2021 case. Detectives have been unable to locate Jaco and need your help. There is a cash reward if you know where to find him.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip