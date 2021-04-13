Communications Director for Rutherford County Schools James Evans, sent an important message to parents and students about a gas leak situation today at Walter Hill Elementary School.

Earlier, a gas leak was reported outside of the school and students were evacuated. They have been moved over to a nearby church, which is our evacuation site for the school, while emergency officials addressed the gas leak. The gas has been turned off and the fire department has checked the school with instruments and determined it is safe.

The students are being moved back to the school over the next half hour. We’ve already made arrangements with Wilson Elementary School who will be providing sack lunches for the Walter Hill students.

Dismissal will be held at the normal time today. It is not necessary to check out your child early, but if you wish to do so, you will need to wait to all students have been moved back to the school so that all students can be properly accounted for before dismissing.

Principal Heath will send any additional updates, if needed. The students and staff did a great job during the precautionary evacuation and we appreciate everyone’s patience as they return to the building.