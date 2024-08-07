Walter Hill Elementary Invites Public To Celebrate School’s 100th Anniversary

Walter Hill School will hold a special event Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The event will take place at the school, 6309 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Principal Laura Heath said the celebration, which has been in the works for several months, has generated much excitement from the community. Part of planning for the event included videos with former students and staff members, which have garnered more than a collective 3,000 views.

(Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqPnpYHw-ko&list=PLnhraRw3QuhgnBRg2dsoMSE0DmdT6VFlH)

“Lots of wonderful comments on social media about their fondest memories and how much everyone loved Walter Hill from many different generations,” Heath said of the community response. “I think the consistency of the positive thoughts about our school was the best. It truly is a special place and one family even after 100 years!”

Saturday’s event includes a presentation from state Sen. Dawn White, group photos for students who attended the school when it was a K-12, then later K-8. Walter Hill Elementary now serves grades K-5. The building will be open for tours with memorabilia browsing and food trucks will be on site, the principal added.

When asked what makes Walter Hill special, Heath said it’s a combination of the community, the families, students, and staff and the culture they’ve all created.

“Walter Hill places high value on respect, responsibility, and academic integrity. We tell our students each day that they are important, we believe in them, and they can do hard things,” Heath said.

“You often hear Walter Hill being the secret gem that sits in the north corner of Rutherford County. You truly don’t understand the truth in that statement until you have been a part of the Walter Hill School family,” she added. “I feel very blessed to lead beside such a talented group of educators and staff that share the same vision of doing what is best for our students each day.”

Outdoor classroom dedication scheduled for Aug. 17

Thanks to a $120,000 grant from Republic Services, the Miss Katie Woodie Foundation was able to construct an outdoor STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) classroom at the school. The foundation is named for Katie Woodie, a Walter Hill teacher who died in 2021.

Republic Services owns Middle Point Landfill, located near the school.

“Walter Hill Elementary is in our backyard and we are always grateful for the opportunity to support their work and curriculum,” Mike Classen, Middle Point’s general manager, said in a news release.

The foundation created in Woodie’s honor aims to help provide teachers with items that “facilitate learning and fun.” As such, a portion of Republic Services’ donation will provide initial funding for Walter Hill’s STEAM accreditation through the state Department of Education, the release said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the outdoor classroom begins at 9 a.m. with a presentation before completing landscaping for the new facility. Those wishing to volunteer can sign up at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Work is expected to be complete by 1 p.m.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email