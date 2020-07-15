Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings

Starting Monday, July 20, customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club will be required to wear face covers when shopping in the stores.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” writes Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club.

What you can expect at Walmart and Sam’s Club:

Signage reminding customers of the new requirement

Employees at the entrances reminding customers to wear a mask

All stores will have a single entrance

Sam’s Club will provide complimentary masks if needed

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” added Smith and de la Rosa.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”