Walmart announced that it has made the decision to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Sam’s Club locations will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

In past years, Walmart has opened on Thanksgiving Day giving consumers extra shopping time before other stores open for Black Friday.

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.