Walmart Announces New Holiday Meal Available for Less Than $5 Per Person

With just a few weeks left in the holiday season, customers are looking for more ways to save on their holiday mealtime essentials. Today, the Walmart food team announced one last gift for customers this season – an entire holiday meal that feeds 12 for less than $5 per person, available for purchase now through Dec. 31.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

See below for the need-to-know details:

Walmart’s new holiday meal includes 28 items featuring all its customers favorite national and private brands. From two hams, all the ingredients for holiday-must-haves like sweet potato and green bean casseroles and even two dessert options, customers can make 11 dishes from this meal basket, delivering incredible value, all season long.

Walmart offers unrivaled convenience and customers can shop the basket in-stores and online in one click for pick-up and delivery by visiting Walmart.com/holidaymeal all season long. Customers have access to fast and convenient pick-up and delivery options starting as early as 6:00 a.m.

Customers can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal to their local Salvation Army unit on Walmart.com/holidaymeal – bringing more opportunity to give back to those in need this season. Customers can also gift a meal to loved ones near and far by inputting the recipient’s address into Walmart.com and ordering it with one click. From there, their local store will have it ready for pick up or delivery!

Source: Walmart

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email