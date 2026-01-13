Waldron Station to Bring Walkable Community to LaVergne

Waldron Station, a recently approved mixed-use development by Twinning Station Limited Partners, LLC for LaVergne is part of an Economic Impact Plan conducted by Younger and Associates. It is projected to cover 76.55 acres near Waldron and Blair Roads. The development will include commercial space, medical offices, retail, restaurants, single-family homes, townhomes, multi-family homes, a town center, sidewalks, and a green space covering 25% of the development.

The half-billion-dollar project is planned to take place over several years, beginning in early 2026 and completing in 2031. It will include the building of new public infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks, utilities, parking areas, parks, and storm water improvements. The plan also included the building of a new fire station in the future.

According to the Younger Study, the development is expected to create about 1,500 new jobs, produce more than $80 million in local sales tax revenue over 20 years, and have an economic impact of more than $5 billion over that same period.

Up to $17.6 million of the cost of this development will be reimbursed through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). This means new property tax revenue generated by the new housing will help cover the new infrastructure expenses over the next 20 years.

Local government officials see the development as an opportunity to create a gathering place for city residents, something that LaVergne does not currently have. It will become a prominent feature for the civic, economic, recreational, and cultural life of the city with its walkable environment.

“It’s really revolutionary for this whole city,” Mayor Jason Cole told WTVF Channel 5 News. He went on to say, “This is important because this fills a void in our city.”

According to the Channel 5 report, “The development is expected to serve 11,000 homes within a three-mile radius and will help address what the mayor calls a major economic drain on the city.”

Cole added, “We have a $1 billion leakage. Let me repeat that $1 billion of leakage where our residents have to go to other cities with their sales tax dollars for different services, and so we want to bring that money back into the city so that we can continue to provide roads, police, fire and other essential services that our residents need.”

New infrastructure to support the development is already taking place. These include road widenings, and new connections to Blair West.

La Vergne Economic Development Director Tom Broeker told WKRN News Channel 2, “Historically, there’s nothing like this that’s ever been done in La Vergne, and I’m going to go on a limb and say this will be one of its kind in Rutherford County.”

