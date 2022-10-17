Monday, October 17, 2022
W. Stonewall Music Group to Host ADOPT-A-MOM at Gallagher Guitar Co. on October 21

Photo from wstonewall.com

W. Stonewall Music Group presents ADOPT-A-MOM, An Acoustic Music Night of Healing for Women of Rutherford County on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Gallagher Guitar Co (118 North Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

ADOPT-A-MOM is a creative initiative to stabilize single mothers in Rutherford County desiring or seeking higher education. The program aims to provide no cost housing, transportation and other services while in school.

Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Purchase tickets HERE.

Ticket prices:
Sponsor a VIP Mom’s Table (4 Seats) $2400
Provides FOUR deserving hard working mom Hair & Nail Services, a Shopping Experience and Dinner prior to the show.

Sponsor a VIP MOM (1 Seat) $600
Provides ONE deserving hard working mom Hair & Nail Services, a Shopping Experience and Dinner before the show.

General Admission Tickets: $30
Student Ticket $15

Purchase a group of tickets and donate them to the women or students of Rutherford County so they may attend. Please send an email or state DONATE TICKETS when making your purchase.

 

For more local events like ADOPT-A-MOM visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
