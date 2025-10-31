VUMC to Acquire Tennova Clarksville Hospital from Community Health Systems Inc.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announces plans to assume complete ownership of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville hospital from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc. (CHS). VUMC has held a minority interest in the hospital since 2021.

Leaders of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced plans to acquire full ownership of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc. (CHS). Since 2021, VUMC has held a 20% minority interest in the hospital, its freestanding emergency department and related physician practices.

Full acquisition of the Clarksville hospital strengthens VUMC’s ability to serve patients across the region, supporting the Medical Center’s strategy to provide high-quality care for patients with less complex needs in more convenient, community settings that are also more cost-effective.

The 270-bed Clarksville facility will become the newest member of Vanderbilt Health’s network of regional medical centers in Tennessee, joining Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon (2019), Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Coffee County (2021), and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville (2021). With a strong record of growth and investment in people, programs and services for its Regional Hospitals, residents of Clarksville, Montgomery County and the surrounding region can expect that VUMC will bring a host of adult and pediatric services to the area.

It is the commitment of VUMC to hire substantially all employees of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville who are in good standing when transfer of the hospital’s ownership is complete.

“Expanding our services in Clarksville allows us to better serve the health care needs of this rapidly growing area,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of VUMC and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “As we have in the other communities where we have purchased hospitals, we are making a serious commitment to the citizens of Montgomery County to deliver high-quality care close to home.”

Certain services that will support the Montgomery County region are already established. During their multiyear partnership, Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville and VUMC have introduced an OB-GYN hospitalist program, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center radiation oncology services, and neonatal care in the hospital’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit by specialists with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This acquisition marks VUMC’s fourth regional hospital expansion, further strengthening its presence across Middle Tennessee beyond its already extensive inpatient facilities in Nashville. The purchase of the Clarksville facility is subject to regulatory review.

In the interim, patients of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville will experience no interruption in care while leaders with VUMC and CHS work to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

“Integrating the Clarksville hospital into our regional network is an exciting step forward,” said Jane Freedman, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for VUMC. “We look forward to collaborating with the dedicated physicians, nurses and staff to support the community and expand access to care.”

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville features a number of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services. The hospital has been designated as an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Wound Care Center of Distinction and earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission. The hospital also has a freestanding emergency department located a short distance from the hospital and eight physician clinics.

According to the Clarksville Economic Development Council, with a population of more than 200,000 and population growth of 24% over the last decade, Clarksville is Tennessee’s fifth largest city and has been consistently recognized as a leader in annual population growth.

