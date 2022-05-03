Today, May 3, is an Election Day in many Tennessee counties.

Voters in many Tennessee counties will cast their ballot in the State & County Primary. In our coverage area, the following counties have elections: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson counties.

To see if you have primary, visit bit.ly/May3Election.

The easiest way for Tennessee voters to find their Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results is through the GoVoteTN app. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.

Know Before You Go

All voters must present a federal or Tennessee state ID containing the voter’s name and photograph when voting at the polls, unless an exemption applies. Please see this Guide on ID Requirements for detailed information on accepted IDs and who is exempt.

Not sure if you registered to vote? Click here and fill out a few pieces of personal information to get your voter registration information.