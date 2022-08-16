Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Vote Tonight for Local Country Trio Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Local country trio Chapel Hart will appear on America’s Got Talent tonight.

At their audition, they performed an original song called “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. For their performance, the trio received a golden buzzer, advancing them to the live portion of the show.

Tonight, fans can vote cast their vote here for Chapel Hart after the show airs at 7 pm central so they can continue to compete.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with.

In 2021 Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help up and coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, & Gabby Barrett… to name a few. This Mississippi trio’s music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release “The Girls Are Back In Town”.

They will also be making their Opry debut on September 17th.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
