Volunteer Opportunities Happening This Summer at State Parks in Middle TN

Summer is approaching, which means more people are planning to visit state parks in the months to come.

With more visitors, comes more efforts to keep parks clean. On June 24, 2023, Tennessee State Parks is hosting a statewide opportunity called TN Promise Saturday.

The opportunity is open to family, friends and the general public. Also, students who participate will be able to gain TN Promise hours.

Other park volunteer opportunities around Middle Tennessee include:

Ernest Day at Montgomery Bell State Park

Ernest Day is a free fun family event happening on June 10 that will feature canoe floats, archery, guided hikes, birds of prey programs, food and more. Volunteers will be needed to support various elements of the event.

Harpeth River State Park

Help remove invasive plant species such as honeysuckle and privet at Harpeth River State Park on June 3. Throughout the day, we will also learn about the history of the site.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park

The Cedars of Lebanon State Park has volunteer filled activities on the first Saturday of each month that includes assisting the Park Ranger and Staff on various projects around the park.

Henry Horton State Park

As construction on the park’s first mountain bike trail system is underway, Henry Horton State Park is hosting regular volunteer trail workdays throughout the year. Volunteers should be prepared to spend roughly 3 hours in the woods utilizing hand tools to clear brush and dig trail. The next workdays are on May 27 and June 2.

To lookup volunteer opportunities at other Tennessee State Parks, visit here.