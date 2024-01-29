Vols Upend Vanderbilt, 75-62



NASHVILLE, Tenn. January 27, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team roared back from a nine-point deficit late in the first half to defeat Vanderbilt, 75-62, Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a game-best 32 points, his third time reaching that number in a four-game span, to lead fifth-ranked Tennessee (15-4, 5-1 SEC) to its 12th win over the in-state foe Commodores in the teams’ last 13 matchups.

Tennessee now returns home to Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., where it plays Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against South Carolina, live on SEC Network.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News