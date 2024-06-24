Vols Topple Aggies, 4-1, to Force Game Three in Omaha



In a nail-biting clash, the No. 1/1 Tennessee Volunteers clinched a crucial 4-1 victory against No. 3/4 Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field. The Volunteers’ dominant pitching performance and a late surge of four runs sealed the deal, setting up a winner-take-all game three on Monday night to determine the 2024 national champion.

The Aggies, who entered the contest on a nine-game winning streak, suffered their first loss in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers, however, made sure to end that streak, avenging their previous 7-4 loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament back on May 23.

Closer Nate Snead secured his team-leading sixth save of the year by shutting the door on the Aggies in the ninth, after inheriting two runners on base with no outs. Right fielder Kavares Tears made a sensational catch, snatching a fly ball on the warning track to secure the final out and send the Volunteers into game three with momentum on their side.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email