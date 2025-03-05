Vols Tie NCAA Record with Three Grand Slams in Win Over Radford



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 1/2 Tennessee tied the NCAA Division I record with three grand slams in a wild 22-9 midweek win over Radford on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Two of those three grand slams came in the Volunteers’ 11-run seventh inning, including a walk-off blast by pinch hitter Blake Grimmer to send the run-rule into effect. The two slams in a single inning also tied an NCAA record.

Reese Chapman hit the first of UT’s three bases-loaded jacks with a third inning shot to right center to erase a 4-2 deficit and put the Big Orange ahead 6-4. The Vols went on to score three more runs in the inning to take a 9-4 advantage.

The Highlanders (6-6) didn’t go away, however, scoring five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at nine.

Tennessee (12-0) regained the lead on a Hunter Ensley RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, which proved to be the game-winning run. The Vols added another run on a Stone Lawless double in the sixth to increase their lead to two before their exploding for 11 runs to finish the game in the seventh.

Andrew Fischer led UT with five RBIs on the night thanks to a pair of homers, including the first grand slam in the seventh inning, which traveled 427 feet.

Every Tennessee position player that played in the game scored at least one run while seven players registered multi-RBI performances.

