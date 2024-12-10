Vols Take No. 1 Spot in National Rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is ranked atop both major national polls, as announced Monday afternoon.

Tennessee (8-0) climbed two spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll to No. 1 overall. It is just the second team to hold the top position in either poll this year, alongside Kansas.

This is the sixth time in program history, across three different seasons, Tennessee is first in the AP Poll. The Volunteers held the top spot once in 2007-08 (Feb. 25), as well as four times in 2018-19 (Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11). This is the earliest the program has ever ascended atop the poll and the first time it has done so during non-conference play.

Five of Tennessee’s six all-time AP No. 1 rankings are under the direction of head coach Rick Barnes , who is now in his 10th year on Rocky Top. Over the last seven years (2018-25), the Volunteers are one of just seven programs to claim the No. 1 position in the AP Poll in multiple seasons, alongside Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston and Purdue.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email