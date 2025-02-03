Vols Sports Update for February 3, 2025

Here is a summary of recent sporting events for the University of Tennessee as of February 3, 2025

Women’s Basketball – Feb 2 – Cooper’s 27 Propels #18/19 Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71. Read Story

Track & Field – Feb 1 – Anderson’s 60-Meter Hurdles Title Headlines Saturday At Razorback Invite. Read Story

Swimming/Diving – Feb 1 – #5/8 Tennessee Wins Regular-Season Finale at Duke. Read Story

Men’s Basketball – Feb 1 – Shorthanded #8 Vols Knock off #5/6 Florida, 64-44. Read Story

Track & Field – Jan 31 – Gray Vaults To Razorback Invite Pole Vault Title, New PR. Read Story

Men’s Tennis – Jan 31 – #19 Vols Take Down #16 Michigan State, 4-3. Read Story

