Vols Slug Their Way Past Southern Miss to Advance to Fourth Straight Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – June 2, 2024 – For the fourth consecutive season, Tennessee captured an NCAA Regional title and secured a spot in the super regionals after slugging its way past No. 22/23 Southern Miss, 12-3, in Sunday’s regional final at a sold-out Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The top-ranked Volunteers hit five home runs to surpass their single-season program record of 158 set just two years ago in 2022. A pair of Cal Stark blasts in the fifth and ninth innings bookended UT’s long ball onslaught, with the latter being the record-breaking 159th of the year for the Big Orange.

Stark finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and four RBIs to lead Tennessee’s offense while Dylan Dreiling had another strong performance as well with two hits, including a home run, and three runs scored.

The Vols (53-11) also got multi-hit performances from Hunter Ensley and Dean Curley , who finished with two apiece. Curley hit his second homer in as many days with a two-run shot in the seventh inning to double UT’s lead.

Source: UT Sports

