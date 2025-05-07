Vols Reveal 2025 Volleyball Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee volleyball head coach Eve Rackham Watt announced the Lady Vols’ 2025 schedule Wednesday, which includes matches against 11 NCAA Tournament teams and four conference champions from last season.

“We are excited to release the 2025 schedule as we look towards another great year,” Rackham Watt said. “The goal is that we learn about ourselves early on and play a variety of opponents who will prepare us for the conference season. The SEC will be as challenging as ever and will have a new look as we welcome back the SEC Tournament. The team is preparing this summer to compete for a championship this fall.”

The Big Orange’s schedule features 14 home matches, starting with a contest against South Florida on Aug. 29. Lady Vol fans can purchase their season tickets, with general seating prices starting at $50. The reserved seating option is back again this year. Fans interested in those seats, which will be $75, should fill out the interest form, and a member of the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office will reach out in the coming weeks.

Last year, UT posted a 10-3 record at Food City Center while playing in front of the five largest crowds in program history. Vol Nation shattered the Tennessee volleyball records for total attendance (41,544) and average attendance (3,196) for the second straight season.

The 15-match SEC schedule was announced in April. For the first time in conference history, volleyball will feature programs from all 16 member institutions. Notable changes for this season’s league matchups include playing every team just one time and the return of the SEC Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2005.

Nine teams, including the Lady Vols, from the SEC earned bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Four squads (Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M) advanced to the second weekend, with the Wildcats making it to the Elite Eight. Tennessee hosts the Gators and Aggies this season and will go on the road to take on the Longhorns and Kentucky.

Here’s a breakdown of Tennessee’s non-conference opponents:

South Florida // August 29 // Knoxville // 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Vols kick off the 2025 campaign with a matchup against the reigning American Athletic Conference regular season champions, the South Florida Bulls. Last season, USF posted a 19-10 record, going 14-2 in conference play, and defeated 10th-ranked Florida in five sets in Gainesville. The Bulls return 2024 AAC Player of the Year and AVCA All-American outside hitter Maria Clara Andrade, who tallied 453 kills, 507 points, 4.69 points and 4.19 kills per set. Tennessee is 2-0 all time against the Bulls, but the two teams haven’t met on the court since 1989.

Purdue // August 31 // Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

As previously announced, the Big Orange and Purdue will faceoff in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on the opening weekend of the volleyball season as part of the Broadway Block Party. The triple-header event features three SEC teams taking on three Big Ten foes. The Boilermakers are coming off a 27-7 campaign that saw them advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and a No. 8 AVCA final ranking. Purdue returns 2024 Second Team All-Big Ten setter Taylor Anderson, who ranked eighth nationally in assists per set (11.25) and guided the team to its third-highest hitting percentage in single-season history (.280). The contest will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Wofford // September 4 // Knoxville // 6:30 p.m.

The two-time reigning SoCon Tournament Champions put together a 23-9 campaign in 2024, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Terriers return the SoCon Libero of the Year in Laney Klika and All-Freshman Team honoree Bradley Brown. Klika spearheaded a defense that finished fifth in the country in digs per set (18.41) and 26th in opponent hitting percentage (.169). She recorded 614 digs, 142 assists and 30 aces. The Big Orange owns a 2-1 record against the Terriers, with all three meetings coming since 2015.

Samford // September 5 // Knoxville // 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs began their 2024 campaign with a five-set victory of Mississippi State and finished with a 15-12 record. The squad is led outside hitter Kaleigh Meritt, a two-time All-SoCon selection and 2023 Freshman of the Year for the league. She boasts 751 kills, 504 digs, 75 blocks and 58 aces after her first two seasons at Samford. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Winthrop // September 5 // Knoxville // 7 p.m.

Winthrop posted a 16-11 record last year and finished second in the Big South with a 12-2 conference slate. The Eagles earned a second-straight bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). The team is led by First Team All-Big South selection Avery Jolley, who is a native of Knoxville and played at West High School just a couple of miles from UT’s campus. As a junior, the outside hitter finished with 320 kills and 263 digs. The Lady Vols own a 4-2 record all time against the Eagles, with the last showdown coming in 2018 – a sweep for UT.

Delaware State // September 13 // Queens, N.Y. // 12 p.m.

Delaware State is the reigning MEAC Champions, besting Howard in the championship match to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Hornets put together a 17-14 record for the season behind a trio of all-conference players who return in 2025. Outside hitter Gerren Tomlin garnered All-MEAC First Team honors after leading the team with 366 kills, 310 digs and 58 aces. She also brought home the 2024 MEAC Championship MVP award. Hannah Sanders was a second team selection at middle blocker, while setter Paige Ahakuelo was the MEAC Rookie of the Year. Tennessee’s only other meeting with the Hornets came in a sweep in 2015.

St. John’s // September 14 // Queens, N.Y. // 1 p.m.

St. John’s played its best volleyball down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, winning eight of its final 11 matches. The Red Storm earned a third-straight NIVC bid, advancing to the Fab Four with wins over Virginia and UConn in the process. The squad finished with a 24-13 record and was led by unanimous All-BIG EAST Team honoree Erin Jones. The right-side hitter and setter earned AVCA All-North Region honors after pacing the team in points (596.5), kills (504), service aces (58), points per set (4.32), kills per set (3.65) and aces per set (0.42) and ranking second with 405 digs and 316 assists. She registered a BIG EAST record 11 triple-doubles along with 13 double-doubles. This will be the first meeting between the Red Storm and Big Orange.

Rider // September 18 // Knoxville // 6:30 p.m.

Rider finished third in the MAAC standings last year, tallying a 14-4 conference mark and a 16-17 overall record. The Broncs will be led by a pair of all-conference performers in outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago and middle hitter Molly Rhode. Santiago was a first team pick after recording 350 kills, 144 digs and 101 blocks, while Rhode dominated at the net with 139 rejections – good for 1.28 blocks per set – to go along with 143 kills, 55 digs and 22 aces. This will be the first meeting between the Broncs and Tennessee.

Kennesaw State // September 19 // Knoxville // 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Vols round out non-conference play with a match against Kennesaw State, who finished last season with a 14-17 record and a 10-8 mark during its inaugural season in the CUSA. The Owls return first team all-conference selection Manu Johnsen at outside hitter. She had 454 kills and 38 aces as a junior in 2024 and averaged 3.79 kills and 4.33 points per set. Tennessee last played the Owls in 2014, taking the match in four sets.

