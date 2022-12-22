Vols Receiver Becomes Program’s 13th NCAA Unanimous All-American

From UTSports.com

After garnering first-team recognition from all five of the NCAA recognized football All-America teams, Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt became just the 13th player in program history to achieve unanimous All-America status.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner was named a first-team selection by the fifth and final All-America team when the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced its 2023 All-America teams on Wednesday.

Hyatt is one of 14 players to earn unanimous All-America status (four from SEC) this season and one of 25 players to be named a consensus All-American (six from SEC).

The Irmo, South Carolina, native, is the first Vol to be a unanimous first-team All-American since defensive back Eric Berry earned the distinction in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009, and the first Tennessee wide receiver to ever accomplish the feat.

