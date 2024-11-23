Vols Ranked #11 In Nov. 19 College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee football is ranked No. 11 in the Nov. 19 College Football Playoff Committee Rankings unveiled Tuesday night on ESPN.
The Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are one of eight SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 3 Texas, No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Georgia, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 18 South Carolina and No. 23 Missouri.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 19)
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (9-1)
3. Texas (9-1)
4. Penn State (9-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Alabama (8-2)
8. Miami (9-1)
9. Ole Miss (8-2)
10. Georgia (8-2)
11. Tennessee (8-2)
12. Boise State (9-1)
13. SMU (9-1)
14. BYU (9-1)
15. Texas A&M (8-2)
16. Colorado (8-2)
17. Clemson (8-2)
18. South Carolina (7-3)
19. Army (9-0)
20. Tulane (9-2)
21. Arizona State (8-2)
22. Iowa State (8-2)
23. Missouri (7-3)
24. UNLV (8-2)
25. Illinois (7-3)
Source: UT Sports
More Sports News
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!