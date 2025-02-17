Vols Rally From 16 Down to Beat Vanderbilt, 81-76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 81-76, Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Food City Center, storming back from a 16-point deficit in the last minute of the opening half and a 13-point margin at the break.

Senior guard Zakai Zeigler , who entered the top five on the SEC’s career assists leaderboard in the victory, had a season-high 22 points, all in the second half, and a game-best eight assists for No. 5/4 Tennessee (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at a sold-out Food City Center.

Source: UT Sports

