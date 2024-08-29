Vols Men’s Basketball Sold Out of Season Tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday morning that the men’s basketball program has sold its complete allotment of 14,500 season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign at the Food City Center.

This is the sixth straight full-capacity season in which over 13,000 fans have purchased season tickets to see the Volunteers compete on their home floor, including the third straight over 14,000.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at AllVols.com at a later date. Fans seeking to bring a large group to Food City Center this season can begin that process HERE. Additionally, fans interested in learning more about season tickets for future years can do so by clicking HERE.

Source: UT Sports

